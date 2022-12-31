featured news

Northenders claim double Stromness Yule Log win

December 31, 2022 at 7:50 pm

A feeling of double delight enveloped the north end of Stromness this afternoon, as the Northenders triumphed in the Hogmanay Yule Log competitions.

A hard-fought ten-minute battle ensued in the junior contest, one which saw the Soothenders come within a foot of their own goal.

However, a resolute and determined Northenders turned the tide, recaptured the momentum to haul the log to their goal at the steps of the Town House.

In the seniors, the Northenders — without a win since the event’s revival in 2017 — always had the upper hand.

The Soothenders dug in, forcing the log into the walls of the buildings on the street as they attempted to regroup, but when this failed, the Northenders eased to victory in 15 minutes.

The first time the event has been held since 2019, spectators turned out in their droves to witness the action on a crisp and calm day, helping to instil an infectious buzz in the town on the last day of 2022.

