North Ronaldsay awarded dark-sky status
Granted for the island’s lack of light pollution, and clear starry nights — North Ronaldsay is one of just over 30 communities worldwide to achieve Dark Skies status.
The International Dark Sky Association (ISDA) made the announcement on Friday, September 3, during the Orkney Science Festival.
The IDA’s executive director, Ruskin Hartley, said today: “We are proud to recognise and celebrate the efforts of this community that spent a decade raising awareness and encouraging residents to embrace their connection with the night sky.
He also said the award will “ensure the stars and cosmic wonders are shared by all who visit the Dark Sky Island.”
Full story in the upcoming edition of The Orcadian.