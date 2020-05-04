North Isles Sports cancelled

May 4, 2020 at 2:37 pm

Following discussions, the Isles’ committees have reluctantly taken the decision to cancel the North Isles Sports for this year, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The next event will take place in Sanday on Saturday, June,19, 2021.

A North Isles committee spokesperson said: “It is very disappointing that the event will not take place this year, however in the current climate and with the continued restrictions it is highly unlikely we will be in a situation where gatherings of this size will be allowed.”

