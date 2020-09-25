North Isles residents encouraged to return postal votes

September 25, 2020 at 3:51 pm

Residents casting their vote by post in the North Isles By-election are being encouraged to return their ballot papers as soon as possible, to ensure they arrive in time for the by-election on Thursday, October 1.

According to Orkney Islands Council, almost 80 per cent of constituents in the North Isles are registered to vote by post and have been sent postal voting packs.

John Mundell, returning officer for Orkney, said: “My advice to voters is don’t delay – send in your postal votes as soon as you can to make sure they reach us in plenty of time for polling day.

“At this time of the year there is always the possibility of bad weather disrupting the delivery of mail. We want every vote to count – getting your vote in the post as early as possible is the best way to ensure this.”

OIC has advised voters to take time to ensure that the postal voting statement is filled in correctly – and to complete this by signing and adding your date of birth in the boxes provided. The council has asked that you please check that you have entered your date of birth and not the date of signing.

Postal votes can also be handed in at the polling station at the St Magnus Centre in Kirkwall on polling day.

In addition, completed packs can be handed in at OIC Customer Services in Kirkwall during office hours on Thursday, October 1 – and posted through the letterbox after 5pm (but before 10pm).

The polling station will be open between 7am and 10pm on October 1.

