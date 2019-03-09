  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
news

North Hoy and Graemsay water works completed

The delivery of the pre-fabricated water treatment works to the site in Hoy.

A £2 million project securing the future of North Hoy and Graemsay’s water supply has been completed.

An innovative new rural water treatment works (WTW) will serve the island communities, having been designed, built and tested.

It was then delivered to its long-term home near Sandy Loch, Hoy, late last summer.

Scottish Water project manager Mike Grieve said: “We are very pleased to have completed our work in North Hoy.

“The new Water Treatment Works is already providing customers with an improved supply of clear, fresh drinking water.”

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos