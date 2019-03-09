North Hoy and Graemsay water works completed

March 9, 2019 at 7:30 am

A £2 million project securing the future of North Hoy and Graemsay’s water supply has been completed.

An innovative new rural water treatment works (WTW) will serve the island communities, having been designed, built and tested.

It was then delivered to its long-term home near Sandy Loch, Hoy, late last summer.

Scottish Water project manager Mike Grieve said: “We are very pleased to have completed our work in North Hoy.

“The new Water Treatment Works is already providing customers with an improved supply of clear, fresh drinking water.”

