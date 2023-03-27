  • Kirkwall
featured news

Norman strides past one-million step target for Samaritans

Norman Wood after finishing his one million step challenge. (Orkney Photographic)

Kirkwall man, Norman Garson Wood, has walked over one million steps for charity.

Norman, a recovering alcoholic, achieved the feat this afternoon, clocking up the milestone target in the month of March.

Norman is raising money and awareness of suicide-prevention charity, Samaritans.

At the time of writing, he had raised over £1,900.

Achieving the target makes it a double celebration this week after he secured a job as a greenkeeper at Orkney Golf Club.

Norman, who struggled with alcohol addiction for 30 years, recently told The Orcadian how he had turned his life around since he gave up the drink close to two years ago.

Read more from Norman in The Orcadian this week.

 