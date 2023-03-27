featured news

Norman strides past one-million step target for Samaritans

March 27, 2023 at 6:45 pm

Kirkwall man, Norman Garson Wood, has walked over one million steps for charity.

Norman, a recovering alcoholic, achieved the feat this afternoon, clocking up the milestone target in the month of March.

Norman is raising money and awareness of suicide-prevention charity, Samaritans.

At the time of writing, he had raised over £1,900.

Achieving the target makes it a double celebration this week after he secured a job as a greenkeeper at Orkney Golf Club.

Norman, who struggled with alcohol addiction for 30 years, recently told The Orcadian how he had turned his life around since he gave up the drink close to two years ago.

Read more from Norman in The Orcadian this week.

