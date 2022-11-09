featured news

Nordic Sea woes revealed

November 9, 2022 at 9:00 am

More than £115,000 has been forked out on repairs to a passenger ferry, which has spent almost four times the number of days either tied up or in dry docks as it has done serving isles communities.

Figures released by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) to The Orcadian reveal the extent of the woes of its much-maligned ship, mv Nordic Sea, which has been plagued by issues, since coming into service.

Read more in this week’s The Orcadian, including from OIC, who say that the issues affecting the vessel are disappointing and frustrating for all.

