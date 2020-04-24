Nordic Sea arrives from Norway

April 24, 2020 at 2:54 pm

The vessel purchased to replace the ageing ferry Golden Mariana arrived in Orkney this morning, Friday.

Orkney Islands Council decided last month to go ahead with the purchase of the Nordic Sea from its operators in northern Norway.

A search for a replacement for the 47-year-old Golden Mariana, which operates between Westray and Papa Westray, had been underway for some time. Until late last year, a suitable vessel proved difficult to source, said the council.

It then became known that the Nordic Sea, which operated on a number of passenger routes in the far north of Norway, had become available.

Following visits and sea trials involving Orkney Marine Services and Orkney Ferries staff, the vessel was considered as a suitable replacement for the Golden Mariana.

As the Nordic Sea was operating under a Norwegian Passenger Certificate, it was known that a number of requirements would have to be met before she was considered ready for a UK passenger certificate.

With surveys now completed and a works list developed, the decision to complete the purchase was made and the vessel departed Bergen for Orkney yesterday morning, Thursday.

On arrival, the vessel was handed over to Orkney Islands Council, but due to Covid-19 restrictions and the need for some works to be carried out to bring her up to the full UK Classification and Certification, it will be a while yet before the residents of Papa Westray are able to benefit from their new passenger ferry.

The purchase of the new vessel was part funded by the Scottish Government and Transport Scotland.

More details in The Orcadian Marine Scene section next week.

