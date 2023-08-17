featured news

Non-teaching staff strike dates announced

August 17, 2023 at 4:46 pm

Non-teaching staff in Orkney schools are set to go on strike in a dispute over pay.

The industrial action is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and Thursday, September 13 and 14.

Members of GMB Scotland, which includes staff in schools and early years, working in areas such as catering, administration and cleaning, overwhelmingly rejected a recent pay offer.

The ballot came after 94 per cent of the GMB Scotland’s members rejected the offer of 5.5 per cent in April, branding it unacceptable when inflation has surged.

A “final opportunity” meeting between the union and CoSLA has been arranged for this Friday, August 25, in a bid to to avert the strikes.

