Nominations open up for Orkney Sports Awards

October 29, 2022 at 8:00 am

Following another breathtaking year of sport in the county, the starting pistol on the Orkney Sports Awards has been fired this week — with organisers now looking for nominations for the top sporting, coaching and volunteering talent in Orkney.

The Orkney Sports Awards, organised by Orkney Islands Council’s Active Schools Team, and sponsored this year for the first time by Stagecoach, celebrates champions and recognises sporting achievement in Orkney over the past year.

Read more and find a nomination form in this week’s The Orcadian.

