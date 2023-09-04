featured news

Nominations open for the Orkney Sports Hall of Fame

September 4, 2023 at 4:04 pm

The ball is in your court as nominations open up for the Orkney Sports Hall of Fame.

Do you know someone who deserves to be inducted into this elite club?

You can make your nominations by clicking here.

A judging panel will decide on the latest inductees and an announcement will be made during the annual Orkney Sports Awards event early in 2024.

Those already inducted into the Orkney Sports Hall of Fame are: Tom Ward, Henry Halcro Johnston, Shona Slater, the Hutchison brothers of Jackie, Freddie, Bobby, Ian and Eric, Kareen Larkin, Ian Gibson, Rae Slater, Betty Stanger, Melvin Wick and Rognvald Omand.

Active Schools Co-ordinator, Catherine Johnson, said: “We know that there is an incredible array of sporting talent and dedicated volunteers from the past and present day within Orkney.

“We want those already in the Hall of Fame to be joined by those worthy of a place but we need your help with nominations.

“We are looking for folk who have achieved a high level in their chosen sport or sports and have been an inspiration or positive role model.

“Nominees will be considered when they have retired/completed their highest level of competition or the performance of a particularly outstanding athletic achievement that warrants special recognition, such as the winner of a Commonwealth medal or setting an international record.

“We also want nominations for volunteers who have given a long and worthy service to their sport along with significant achievement in their sport, or those who have represented their sport as an administrator, coach, manager or other support role to an Orkney junior or open side.

“We will also consider nominations of sportspeople from bygone days. Please get in touch and let’s honour those who have a rightful place in Orkney Sports Hall of Fame.”

