Nominations open for new youth award

June 30, 2021 at 6:44 pm

Do you know a young person who deserves to be rewarded for their community spirit?

The annual Orkney Youth Awards is set to take place, this August, and The Orcadian has teamed up with organisers to present a brand new award.

Orkney Youth Workers Forum, along with Voluntary Action Orkney (VAO) and Orkney’s Community Learning and Development (CLD) team, are set to host the annual Orkney Youth Awards virtually for the second year in a row.

Scheduled to coincide with International Youth Day on August 12, this year’s event will be pre-recorded and available to watch online on the VAO Youtube channel.

Organisers are at work putting together the showpiece, and this year have teamed up with The Orcadian to offer a new award.

The Orcadian Community Youth Award is a new section of the annual Youth Award ceremony, and is looking for nominations from the public for deserving young people.

Do you know a young person (aged 10-25) who has helped their neighbours, done some fundraising, spoken out on important issues affecting them, or is a positive member of the community in some other way? We want to hear from you!

“We’re very proud of all the young folk doing great things with youth work and our awards programmes throughout the county,” said Brian Cromarty of VAO.

“This year, we wanted to highlight what young folk have been doing independently too, so the idea of a community award nominated by the public was born.”

There are 12 awards available, with one recipient to be put forward for a prestigious Saltire Summit Award as well.

Email reception@orcadian.co.uk with the subject headline “Orcadian Youth Award” to nominate a young person for an Orcadian Community

Youth Award.

For each entry, we want to know:

●The nominee’s full name, age, address, and contact number.

●In 200 words or less, tell us what the nominee has done to help their community.

●Please include a picture of the nominee, for use as part of the awards ceremony should they be shortlisted.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, July 5, at 5pm.

