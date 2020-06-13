Nominate your local ‘coronavirus hero’

June 13, 2020 at 7:30 am

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List has been delayed until the autumn this year to allow for recognition of people who have made “exceptional contribution” to the national COVID-19 response.

The delay will ensure that the efforts made by so many individuals in the battle against the coronavirus can be recognised and celebrated.

Nominations are being sought for those in the community who are or have been:

frontline work supporting the most vulnerable members of society and those who have caught COVID-19

providing critical care to Covid-19 patients

developing innovations to support the vulnerable and those with Covid-19

going to extraordinary lengths to keep critical services going

volunteering in the community or for service organisations in support of those affected by Covid-19.

Orkney’s Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve said: “Although recorded numbers of the virus have thankfully been low in Orkney, there have been families who have lost loved ones and our thoughts are very much with them at this time.

“We have lived a very different life during these last three months and the impact of the lockdown has been felt by all. Many have been confined to home, unable to make those once familiar trips to the shop or pharmacy, dependent upon others for so much. So, if you know of someone who has gone the extra mile, looked out for others, worked above and beyond then you can nominate them for an award.”

Anyone can make a nomination and to do so, simply download the form from https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/covid-19-honours-nomination-form and email it to protocolandhonours@gov.scot or post it to the Protocol and Honours Team Room 2W St. Andrew’s House Edinburgh EH1 3DG. Nominations must be submitted by 24 July. All submissions will be considered by an independent Honours Committee.

