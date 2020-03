No suspicious circumstances after Bosquoy Loch death

March 10, 2020 at 9:07 pm

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal after the sudden death of a man.

Police Scotland say there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances after the 82-year-old died at the Bosquoy Loch in Harray today.

As with all sudden deaths, a report will be sent to the fiscal.

No other details are being released at this time.

