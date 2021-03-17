  • Kirkwall
No rise in Orkney COVID-19 cases for 27 days

The number of test-positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Orkney to date remains at 70, as the county marks its 27th day without a new case.

This is according to figures published by the Scottish Government, today, Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Shetland has recorded a number of new positive tests in the past few days, after over a month without any new cases.

All the while, the task of vaccinating the community against the virus continues. This week, NHS Orkney has embarked on its largest scale clinic to date, with almost 4,000 folk due to receive their first jab at the Pickaquoy Centre by Saturday.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 88821.

