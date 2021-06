virus

No rise in COVID cases

June 5, 2021 at 2:27 pm

There have been no new cases of COVID-19 in Orkney in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures on the Public Health Scotland show that the number of cases attributed to Orkney since the start of the pandemic remains at 76.

Two cases have been reported in the last week with the patients now self-isolating.

NHS Orkney continues to urge people to be on their guard despite Orkney now being in Level Zero – the lowest level – of Scottish Government COVID restrictions.

Share this:

Tweet