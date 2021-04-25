virus

No Orkney COVID figures today due to ‘technical issues’

April 25, 2021 at 2:40 pm

No daily COVID-19 data has been published for today, Sunday, due to “technical difficulties”, according to the Public Public Health Scotland website.

With no figures posted by the Scottish Government, this means it is unclear if there has been a new case for Orkney today. However, NHS Orkney has so far not notified of any new COVID-19 case today.

This follows the case on Friday which saw the first recorded case in nine weeks. The Orkney resident and their close contacts are now self-isolating.

Figures are expected to be posted tomorrow, as the Public Health Scotland website says: “We are working to resolve all issues for reporting tomorrow.”

This means the total number of test-positive cases of the virus attributed to Orkney since the start of the pandemic stands at 72.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

