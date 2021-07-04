  • Kirkwall
No new Orkney COVID-19 cases reported in daily figures

No new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney during the past 24 hours, according to figures published by Public Health Scotland.

A total of 13 cases have been reported in Orkney during the past week, including five yesterday.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 100 test-positive cases have been attributed to Orkney.

If you develop COVID-19 symptoms, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test. You can do this by phoning the COVID Assessment Centre on 01856 888211.