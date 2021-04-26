virus

No new Orkney COVID-19 cases over the weekend

April 26, 2021 at 2:17 pm

There have been no new COVID-19 cases for Orkney today, Monday, or yesterday, as confirmed in Public Health Scotland’s daily figures.

Yesterday saw no data published due to technical difficulties experienced by the Public Health Scotland, but new data published today shows no cases for either day.

An Orkney resident and their close contacts are self-isolating after recording Orkney’s first positive COVID-19 case in nine weeks on Friday, April 23, which brought the county’s case total to 72.

On Saturday, April 24, a new case was reported, but was quickly notified to be “not a true case” by Public Health Scotland, and will hence be struck off the record for Orkney.

As that case has not yet been struck off the record (which can take a couple of working days), Orkney’s case total stands at 73, due to go back to 72 once the false case is removed.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

