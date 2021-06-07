virus

No new COVID-19 cases today

June 7, 2021 at 2:17 pm

There have been no new COVID-19 cases for Orkney today, Monday, according to the daily figures from the Scottish Government.

It now marks three days since the last Orkney case was identified, with the total number of cases since the pandemic began remaining at 76.

Four cases have been found within the last four weeks.

Anyone with symptoms (a new cough, a fever, or a loss of taste and smell) must self-isolate and book a PCR test by calling the COVID Assessment Centre on 888 211.

Those without symptoms but who might be concerned can arrange for Lateral Flow Device tests to be posted to them.

You can order tests online and they will arrive by post with two days usually.

