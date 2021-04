virus

No new COVID-19 cases for Orkney

April 29, 2021 at 3:30 pm

There have been no new COVID-19 cases for Orkney today, Thursday, as confirmed in the Scottish Government’s daily figures.

Orkney’s total number of cases therefore remains at 72.

An Orkney resident and their close contacts are self-isolating after recording Orkney’s first positive COVID-19 case in nine weeks on Friday, April 23.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211

