No new COVID-19 cases for Orkney

March 22, 2021 at 2:24 pm

There have been no new COVID-19 cases in Orkney today, Monday, according to the Scottish Government figures.

This leaves the county total at 71.

Yesterday saw the first COVID-19 case recorded in over four weeks, after a vessel in Orkney waters was revealed to have a positive case.

No Orkney folk were on-board, but because this case was recorded in Orkney waters by Orkney’s local health service, it was recorded in the Scottish Government’s official figures for the county.

NHS Orkney confirmed the crew of the vessel are now isolating

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 88821.

