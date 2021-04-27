  • Kirkwall
No new COVID-19 cases, false case removed from figures

There have been no new COVID-19 cases for Orkney today, Tuesday, confirmed in the Scottish Government’s daily figures.

An Orkney resident and their close contacts are self-isolating after recording Orkney’s first positive COVID-19 case in nine weeks on Friday, April 23, which brought the county’s case total to 72.

On Saturday, April 24, a new case was reported, bringing the county’s total to 73, but was quickly notified to be “not a true case” by Public Health Scotland, and was to be struck off the record.

As removing a case can take a couple of working days, Orkney’s case total stood at 73 over the last three days, but now has returned to 72.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

