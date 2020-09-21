virus

No need for Ba’ barriers, says OIC

September 21, 2020 at 9:31 am

Orkney Islands Council will not be placing barriers on the front of Kirkwall properties, this Christmas and New Year, it has confirmed this morning, Monday.

This follows news that the annual Ba’ games on Christmas and New Year’s Day will not be going ahead, due to the ongoing crisis.

A statement from OIC said: ”The council notes the Ba Committee has cancelled the Ba for this year and therefore we are reminding property owners/managers that the council will not be placing barrier outside properties as it has done in previous years.”

