No looking back for Norman after going sober

March 15, 2023 at 5:12 pm

For more than 30 years, Norman Garson Wood has struggled with, and been addicted to alcohol.

But now, close to two years since he went sober, the Kirkwall man is well on his way to completing a mammoth task to raise money for a charity close to his heart.

Norman is more than halfway to reaching his target of one million steps in March to raise money for the Samaritans.

In a herculean effort, he has clocked up more than 500,000 steps in just 15 days as he attempts to raise £1,000.

Read about Norman’s inspirational story of how he turned his life around and his desire to raise money for charity in The Orcadian next week.

You can donate to Norman’s fundraiser by clicking here.

