featured news

No further investigation into Earl Sigurd collision

July 17, 2023 at 7:24 pm

An investigation will not be launched into mv Earl Sigurd’s collision with the Galt Buoy last month, the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has confirmed today.

Inspectors say this is due to the “low severity of the incident” and because “safety action” has already been undertaken by Orkney Ferries.

On Saturday, June 17, the Earl Sigurd was involved in what the local authority called a “minor collision” with the buoy off Shapinsay. The vessel was taken out of service temporarily.

Orkney Islands Council reported the incident to the MAIB, which has now provided an update on the results of its inquiries.

A spokeswoman for the branch said: “The MAIB conducted a preliminary assessment into an incident involving Earl Sigurd on June 17.

“We are not conducting an investigation, noting the low severity of the incident and that safety action has already been identified and implemented by the operator.”

Share this:

Tweet

