Cruise companies plan summer return — but OIC maintains no bookings yet

March 19, 2021 at 7:36 pm

Holidaymakers are now able to book cruise liner visits to Orkney this summer — with one operator saying they have worked “very closely” with the port authorities to develop new itineraries which include calling in at the Northern Isles.

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has reiterated that no liner visits are confirmed at this stage — despite Fred Olsen Cruise Lines now offering passengers the opportunity to step ashore in Kirkwall on July 15, July 24 and August 27.

The Orkney and Shetland visits are part of a package of “welcome back” cruises signalling the first cruise movements since COVID-19 hit.

The two ships earmarked to call in to Kirkwall are Bollete and Borealis, and can carry more than 1,300 passengers.

OIC insists that any resumption of cruise liner activity will be guided by government and public health advice, and that no visits are confirmed at this stage.

The authority also confirmed that all bookings, at any time, are treated as provisional, until a vessel is on en-route, and anchors or docks in Orkney.

Work to develop safety protocols and risk assessments continues, says the authority, which added: “We are in continuous dialogue with cruise lines, tourist groups and business networks as we look forward to a resumption of services, most likely later in the year.”

The authority also said: “As has been the case for some time, cruise companies are operating on a ‘rolling cancellation’ programme and this will continue until such time as the four nations agree that it is safe for the resumption of domestic cruising.

“We reiterate that no visits are confirmed at this stage, and will not be until such time as the four nations agree to a restart date — and that will be dependent on circumstances at that time.”

A Fred Olsen Cruise Lines spokeswoman said that the company would be adhering to a number of health and safety protocols, as advised by the industry’s governing body, and approved by the government.

The spokeswoman also pointed to the progress being made with the COVID vaccination programme, and said a number of measures will be used to protect the health and wellbeing of the guests and crew, but also those who live in destination ports.

The spokeswoman added: “We have a good and long-spanning relationship with the port authorities for the Orkney and Shetland Islands, and have worked very closely with them on the development of our ‘welcome back’ programme, which includes both scenic-only sailings and, later into July, calls into Kirkwall and Lerwick.”

