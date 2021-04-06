virus

No COVID-19 cases over Easter bank holidays

April 6, 2021 at 2:40 pm

There have been no new COVID-19 cases in Orkney since Friday, April 2, according to new figures released by the Scottish Government.

Localised daily figures for NHS Orkney were on hold due to the Easter holiday weekend, meaning now daily figures for Orkney were available from April 2 to April 5.

However, new figures published today, Tuesday, show that Orkney’s figures have remained at 71 over this period.

This marks 16 days since the last case was identified, on a marine vessel in Orkney waters.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you must self-isolate immediately and book a test.

To book a COVID test, call 888211.

