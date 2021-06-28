  • Kirkwall
No change in COVID stats over the last 24 hours

No cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Orkney in the last 24 hours.

The total number of cases attributed to Orkney since the start of the pandemic is at 87.

NHS Orkney expect hundreds of test results to come back in the next day or so after widespread testing following fears of community transmission of the virus in a cluster linked to pubs in Kirkwall.

Over 1,000 have been tested, of which, the first 300 tests have all come back negative.

A mobile testing unit is in place at KGS, and testing continues at the COVID Assessment Centre.