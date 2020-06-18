virus

Ninth Orkney case is brand new result, NHSO confirms

June 18, 2020 at 4:47 pm

NHS Orkney has confirmed, this afternoon, Thursday, that a new coronavirus case has been identified by test in Orkney.

This follows the release of figures by the Scottish Government, indicating that there have now been nine test-positive cases in the county.

Because this is the first day that tests undertaken via the UK Government scheme were included in the total figures, it had been suggested that this might be the result of an old test, rather than a brand new case.

Asked for clarification, an NHS Orkney spokeswoman confirmed that it was indeed a new case of the virus — the first to be identified by test in Orkney in nearly three weeks.

In a statement to the public, Dr Louise Wilson, NHSO director of public health, said: “As I have said previously, it is really important for all of us to remember that COVID-19 has not gone away. We will still continue to see cases which is why it is vital everyone continues to observe physical distancing (staying two metres apart) when out and about.

“Thorough hand hygiene and good cough and sneeze etiquette will also help minimise the spread. Lockdown measures are only easing gradually and staying at home as much as possible will further stop this virus in its tracks.

“Anyone experiencing the symptoms of COVID-19 — a new, continuous cough, a fever and/or a loss of taste and smell – should isolate immediately and book a test by calling 01856 888 211 (Mon-Fri 0930-1900 and Sat 0930-1200).

“In line with the Test & Protect programme, all new confirmed cases of COVID-19 will be interviewed to understand who they have been in contact with. People who have had prolonged contact with a confirmed case and would therefore be at risk of contracting this virus will be advised to isolate for 14 days.”​​​

Share this:

Tweet

