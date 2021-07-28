  • Kirkwall
coronavirus

NHSO warns against complacency amid ‘steady flow’ of COVID

Orkney is continuing to experience a steady flow of new COVID-19 infections, according to NHS Orkney, with 12 people testing positive over the last seven days.

NHS Orkney consultant in public health Sara Lewis said the cases in Orkney were all linked to the general relaxing of rules across the UK and were a normal consequence of people moving off and on the islands.

“Our concern now is not so much the numbers of people identified with Covid, but the potential for asymptomatic people to be moving around the community. That is why it is important for all to be careful and not to take chances, especially with regards to social distancing.”

“As we have seen no-one is immune from the virus and it is very important that we continue to take the precautions that we know so well. Avoid crowds, wear face coverings, wash your hands and keep back from people who are not in your immediate circle.”

Mrs Lewis said that Orkney had one of the best vaccination uptake rates in the country with 91.6% of eligible adults having had their first vaccination and 81.2% their second.

“This means that people in Orkney do have a high level of protection but we know that the vaccination does not stop you from contracting Covid, but rather protects you from suffering severe symptoms. Even if you have been vaccinated you still risk carrying the virus and passing it on to others. Do not be complacent,” she said.

 