NHSO to reshape pain management service

November 1, 2023 at 4:43 pm

NHS Orkney has issued a public apology, this Thursday, for the “unacceptably long waits” those referred to its Pain Management Service have been experiencing.

Conceding that the service is “not to the standard that we would strive for”, the health authority has shared plans to improve.

Providing an update on work under way to reshape the service, NHS Orkney has said it is “committed to making the improvements that are necessary”. This includes working with patients to get the service up to the latest standards, making it sustainable for the future.

“Reshaping this vital service is not something that can be achieved overnight”, a spokeswoman from the authority said.

“All of us at NHS Orkney want to ensure the Pain Service meets the needs of our local community and is a safe, effective, sustainable model of care, meaning it will be able to keep up with demand for years to come.

“We have researched best practice, and it is clear that the most effective Pain Services offer a multi-disciplinary approach and support to chronic pain.

“The service aims to support patients in developing self-help skills to control and relieve pain together with treatments

options offered by physiotherapists, psychologists, anaesthetists and others.”

NHS Orkney has confirmed that two teams have been established to reshape the service. As improvements continue, the health authority is creating a new space on its website with information and signposts to self-help, support groups and general information. Updates on work to reshape the service will also be shared online.

Meanwhile, existing users of the service will be invited to share their views on how it can be improved. A review of all the patients currently on the waiting list is being carried out by a triage team who will provide suggestions of next steps to offer treatment as soon as possible.

Another team is looking at the medium and long-term changes that need to be considered to ensure a sustainable future service. As part of this work, additional funding options are being explored to support the service going forward.

The spokeswoman added: “We hope you understand how committed we are to getting this right for you, your loved ones

and the community as a whole.

“We will continue to provide similar updates as we have them to share.”

More on this story in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

