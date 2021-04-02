NHSO medical director retires

April 2, 2021 at 12:49 pm

Orkney’s medical director, Marthinus Roos, has retired, NHS Orkney confirmed today, Friday.

A statement released by the health authority explained that Mr Roos had retired after more than a decade working in Orkney ad both a medical director and orthopaedic surgeon.

It is understood that Mr Roos has retired with immediate effect. He has been on leave since late 2020.

Meghan McEwen, chairwoman of the NHSO Board, said: “On behalf of everyone at NHSO, I would like to thank Marthinus for his contribution and wish him well in this next phase of his life.”

