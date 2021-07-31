NHSO ‘juggling’ isles GPs amid lack of locums

July 31, 2021 at 4:30 pm

NHS Orkney is hopeful that a shortage of locum GPs will only be a temporary issue.

The health authority head of primary care, Maureen Firth, confirmed this week that an “unprecedented” lack of available locums to cover GP practices in some of the isles had arisen.

Mrs Firth has assured, however, that this temporary shortage affecting services in Sanday, Flotta, Westray and Stronsay, would not spell long-term changes for the way general healthcare is managed in the isles.

