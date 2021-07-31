  • Kirkwall
NHSO ‘juggling’ isles GPs amid lack of locums

NHS Orkney is hopeful that a shortage of locum GPs will only be a temporary issue.

The health authority head of primary care, Maureen Firth, confirmed this week that an “unprecedented” lack of available locums to cover GP practices in some of the isles had arisen.

Mrs Firth has assured, however, that this temporary shortage affecting services in Sanday, Flotta, Westray and Stronsay, would not spell long-term changes for the way general healthcare is managed in the isles.

Full story in The Orcadian, available online and in shops.