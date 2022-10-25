news

NHSO issues vaccination reminder

October 25, 2022 at 3:49 pm

NHS Orkney are advising that those aged 50-64 will soon be called for their COVID and/or flu vaccinations.

Patients registered with the Stromness Surgery will be asked to contact the surgery directly to make their appointments. Those on the ferry linked isles will be contacted by their practice.

Everyone else will receive their appointment letter for the Kirkwall Vaccination Centre through the post over the next couple of weeks. The health authority are encouraging people to attend their appointment at the scheduled time. However, those needing to reschedule can call 0300 303 5313.

NHSO are also saying that national letters sent to all of Scotland regarding booking these vaccinations, via the online portal, do not apply to Orkney residents who are not using this portal.

Share this:

Tweet

