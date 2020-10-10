NHSO confirms new COVID-19 case in Orkney

October 10, 2020 at 2:25 pm

A new case of coronavirus has been identified in Orkney.

NHS Orkney confirmed this afternoon, Saturday, that the positive test had been processed in the lab at The Balfour.

According to the health authority, the patient is a resident of Orkney and is currently self-isolating in the isles.

Contact tracing is underway to limit the spread of the virus.

Anyone with a new cough, fever and loss of taste or smell is asked to self-isolate immediately and request a COVID-19 test.

NHS Orkney director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson said: “We have been fortunate recently not to have had cases in Orkney, however, the situation across Scotland is serious and we appeal to our community to take care.”

“It is essential that we all follow the government guidelines by limiting physical contact with others as much as possible. Covid-19 is easily spread and the best way to avoid contracting it is to follow the FACTS guidelines.”

Share this:

Tweet

