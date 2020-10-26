virus

NHSO appeal for reduced footfall at Balfour

October 26, 2020 at 1:52 pm

With the COVID-19 situation worsening across Scotland, NHS Orkney is asking the community to think carefully before making unnecessary visits to the Balfour Hospital.

To keep the risk of COVID-19 infection as low as possible, the deputy director of nursing, Kim Wilson, says a visit to the hospital should only be undertaken unless “absolutely necessary.”

She said: “The COVID-19 situation is volatile and to limit the exposure of staff, patients and visitors to

this virus we are trying to reduce the footfall through the building.

“This means that if you have an appointment, for example an X-ray, you should come into the hospital unaccompanied, if possible. We understand that sometimes a vulnerable person needs a family member or friend to assist or accompany them, and this is acceptable.”

Those with appointments are being asked to keep to their time slot and not to come early or to wait inside.

“If you do come early, please wait in the car and not in the hospital wherever possible,” Ms Wilson continued

“This is a very difficult time, and we are all looking forward to getting back to normal. In the meantime, though, to keep everyone safe, consider the hospital as a place where you want to spend as little time as possible.”

COVID-19 is passed on easily and can live on surfaces for several hours. This means that public seating areas are routinely cleaned, in case of infection.

