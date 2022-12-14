  • Kirkwall
featured news

NHSO and OIC urge public to stay safe

Both the council and NHS Orkney are encouraging residents to stay safe while out and about, as the Met Office has a yellow weather warning for snow and ice in place for today and tomorrow.

Orkney Islands Council has said that a Tankerness school bus went off the road this morning and that a replacement bus has not been sent. If conditions are similar tomorrow, there won’t be a Tankerness service.

The health authority are advising that all appointments are to go ahead as planned, unless you have been contacted to say otherwise. However, if anyone has any concerns about travelling in the wintry weather, they are encouraged to get in touch by calling the relevant practice or department so as to re-book the appointment.

 