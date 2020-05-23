virus

NHS thanks students for pandemic support

May 23, 2020 at 7:30 am

NHS Orkney has thanked healthcare students who have taken on clinical placements, during what is a challenging time for health authorities across the UK.

NHS Orkney takes on students every year, helping them to complete an integral component of their academic programme.

This year, however, trainee midwives, nurses, allied health professionals and medics have been offered extended paid clinical placements, as a response to the ongoing outbreak.

According to the health authority, many of the students have family in Orkney and are returning home to support NHS Orkney to deliver care during the pandemic.

Students hail mostly from Robert Gordon University, the Open University and the University of the West of Scotland, all of which have existing partnership links with NHS Orkney.

Collaboration with other universities has resulted in NHS Orkney also welcoming students from Edinburgh and Glasgow Universities.

Nine nursing, four midwifery and two allied health professional students will complete their studies while working alongside current employees.

Izzy Hendry who has joined the emergency department team said: “To be on a paid placement is a unique position and I am constantly supported and encouraged to make the most of learning opportunities and treated as a member of the team and I have loved every minute of my placement so far.”

Claire Rendall, who is based in Inpatient Two is also having a very positive experience. She said: “Staff are all so positive and it feels a very comfortable environment for me to ask questions and learn a lot about rehabilitation and enhance my knowledge of different medications.”

Emma Sutherland, student midwife said: “I have had a wide range of antenatal, intrapartum and postnatal experiences within my first week. This placement will consolidate my knowledge in all aspects of maternity care and increase my confidence as an autonomous practitioner — preparing me well for qualifying in September.”

The allied health professions have also benefited from local students joining their teams, with occupational therapy student Neve Leslie and medical student Helen Firth joining as health care support workers.

Rona Harcus, practice education lead said: “Both teams value their contribution at this time and also feel it is a great learning and development opportunity for them.”

