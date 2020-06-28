NHS Scotland – Test & Protect

June 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: A new way to tackle coronavirus.

The Test & Protect service from NHS Scotland will help us keep the rate of infection down and stop the spread of coronavirus.

If you have a cough, fever, or loss of taste or smell, you need to request a test right away at NHSinform.scot/test-and-protect or call 0800 028 2816 if you can’t get online.

Please do not leave your home except to get tested to keep others safe. If symptoms worsen or last for more than sevens days, call 111.

If the test is positive, NHS Scotland will confidentially ask who you’ve had close contact with recently. This is so we can let those people know they may be at risk, request they do not leave home from 14 days, and off them a test if appropriate.

Anyone could be asked to stay at home and not go out at all, to keep your community and loved ones safe.

For more information go to NHSinform.scot/test-and-protect

Share this:

Tweet

