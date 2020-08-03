NHS Orkney to rollout Pharmacy First service

August 3, 2020 at 1:40 pm

NHS Orkney has confirmed that Orkney residents will, from this month, have access to the new national Pharmacy First service.

This means anyone can access free medication, on the advice of their community pharmacist, for minor conditions and ailments.

The initiative is part of a Scottish Government programme to enable everyone to access appropriate treatment at their local community pharmacy.

An NHSO spokeswoman explained: “Pharmacy First is a service where community pharmacists assess and, where appropriate, treat minor conditions which don’t need to be seen by a doctor. These conditions include coughs, colds, conjunctivitis or treatment for a urinary tract infection for women and the skin infection, impetigo.

“When the Community Pharmacist deems a problem requires input from a GP or other specialist, they will advise you on what to do next — for example, make an appointment with your GP or other Health Care Professional.

“This means that these conditions can be dealt with, without making or waiting for an appointment with your GP. Patients can attend their local community pharmacy in person, or telephone for advice instead of having to wait for an appointment with their GP.

“Medication will be dispensed based on what the community pharmacist decides is needed or appropriate for the patient according to their symptoms. The service is not for stocking the home with paracetamol but rather a primary-level clinical intervention that is convenient for the patient allowing GPs and practice nurses to focus on those patients that need their input.”

Community Pharmacists are highly trained medical professionals with an expert knowledge of medication, who can assist and support our clinical colleagues in GP practices and A&E while easing the waiting times for patients.

According to NHS Orkney, since the easing of COVID-19 restrictions there has again been an upsurge of Orkney patients visiting A&E with non-urgent health problems. The community is being reminded that A&E is for life-threatening or very serious health emergencies. Minor conditions cannot be treated in A&E.

For more information on the conditions covered by the Pharmacy First service, you can visit https://www.nhsinform.scot/care-support-and-rights/nhs-services/pharmacy/nhs-pharmacy-first-scotland

