NHS Orkney steps up COVID-19 testing

July 14, 2021 at 1:26 pm

NHS Orkney has announced, this Wednesday afternoon, plans to step up COVID-19 testing operations in the county.

A statement released by the health authority has highlighted the tireless efforts being made by testing staff in Orkney, as well as plans to extend opening hours at the COVID Assessment Centre.

As the number of cases in Orkney continue to rise the centre has stepped back up its full service and the team can be contacted seven days a week, 8am – 6pm, in what NHS Orkney has described as a “precautionary measure”.

Prior to the rise in cases the COVID Assessment Centre was not routinely open at the weekends however tests could still be undertaken if clinically required and processed via the lab.

NHS Orkney would like to remind folk of the following advice:

isolate immediately and phone the Covid Assessment Centre to book a PCR test on 01856 888211. If you have developed COVID-19 symptoms and need to seek medical advice,

please phone NHS24 on 111 or 999 in an emergency.

Michael Dickson, interim chief executive of NHS Orkney said: “We have taken the precautionary measure to fully open the COVID Assessment Centre again seven days a week.

“Previously it was not routinely open at the weekends but as done during the Kirkwall outbreak, this can be changed if required.

“However, clinicians could always request PCR tests over the weekend, if necessary, and these are

processed via the lab here in Orkney.”

The COVID situation is monitored on a daily basis and we will continue to do so for as long as required.

