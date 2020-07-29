virus

NHS Orkney keeps buildings ‘spotlessly clean’ throughout crisis

July 29, 2020 at 10:17 am

Orkney has had the best kept health facilities in Scotland, during the coronavirus crisis so far, according to a national audit, released today, Wednesday.

NHS Orkney has achieved the highest result among all of Scotland’s health boards, in the report, with a score of 100 per cent for condition and upkeep of estates and facilities.

NHS Orkney Chief Executive Michael Dickson said he had been impressed and very happy when he opened the audit and saw the results.

“We have an incredible group who make up our Domestic and Estates Services team in Orkney,” he said.

”These are people who take pride in their work and who, during this pandemic, have played a critical part in ensuring our facilities are kept in the best possible condition and spotlessly clean.

“I would like to thank each one for helping us to achieve this excellent result. You put your community first during a very difficult time and we are very grateful to you all.”

NHS Orkney estates and facilities manager Malcolm Colquhoun said the results demonstrated the commitment and hard work of frontline staff and their supervisors in both estates and domestic services.

“We are also very fortunate to have the support of the infection control team at the Balfour Hospital who are on hand to support and guide across all our facilities.”

Share this:

Tweet

