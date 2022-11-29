featured news

NHS Orkney appoints new chief executive

November 29, 2022 at 10:11 am

A new chief executive has been appointed to NHS Orkney.

Laura Skaife-Knight will take over the role on a permanent basis from interim chief executive Michael Dickson.

The appointment was announced this Tuesday morning by NHS Orkney’s board chairperson, Meghan McEwen.

According to Ms McEwen, Ms Skaife-Knight is a highly-respected, values-driven leader, and brings to NHS Orkney 20 years’ of experience, including 13 years working in Board-level positions at a number of NHS acute Trusts in England.

