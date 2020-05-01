virus

NHS ‘open for all of us’ says emergency group

May 1, 2020 at 9:31 am

Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) is supporting NHS efforts to encourage people with non-coronavirus health concerns to seek help as they would have done before the outbreak.

This message came in a virtual meeting, this week, held by Orkney Islands Council head of IT and facilities, Hayley Green.

She said: “As a group we felt it important to lend our support to NHS Orkney’s campaign to remind us that health services remain open for all of us at all times.

“It is vital that anyone with non-coronavirus health concerns doesn’t ignore the warning signs. If you notice a deterioration in your health or of someone in your household, call your GP in normal hours, 111 out of hours, or in an emergency dial 999.”

Key messages from OLECG are:

Your local pharmacy and your GP surgery are open, please contact them for advice or with concerns.

If you are concerned about a potential sign or symptom of cancer contact your GP practice to get checked.

If you or your child has an immunisation appointment, make sure you attend, or reschedule if you’re showing symptoms of COVID-19.

If you have a regular appointment for a chronic condition such as asthma or diabetes you should contact your GP and they will advise you. If your hospital appointment has not be cancelled you should still attend.

COVID-19 patients and those displaying symptoms are treated separately.

Share this:

Tweet

