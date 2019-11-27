  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

NHS chief executive to step down

Gerry O’Brien is to step down from his role as chief executive of NHS Orkney.

NHS Orkney chief executive Gerry O’Brien has announced he is to retire.

Staff at the healthboard have been informed of the decision and Mr O’Brien says his decision to retire is “based entirely on personal and family reasons”.

Mr O’Brien was director of finance at NHS Orkney before being appointed interim chief executive in 2017, suceeding Cathie Cowan. He was later appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

In an email sent out to NHS Orkney staff, Mr O’Brien said: “I am sending this email round to everyone to let you know that I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from full-time permanent employment and as a result, I will formally retire from NHS Orkney at the end of June next year.

“It has been a privilege to work twice for NHS Orkney, firstly as director of finance and for the past couple of years as chief executive. My decision to retire is based entirely on personal and family reasons.” ​

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos