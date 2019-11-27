NHS chief executive to step down

November 27, 2019 at 10:22 am

NHS Orkney chief executive Gerry O’Brien has announced he is to retire.

Staff at the healthboard have been informed of the decision and Mr O’Brien says his decision to retire is “based entirely on personal and family reasons”.

Mr O’Brien was director of finance at NHS Orkney before being appointed interim chief executive in 2017, suceeding Cathie Cowan. He was later appointed to the role on a permanent basis.

In an email sent out to NHS Orkney staff, Mr O’Brien said: “I am sending this email round to everyone to let you know that I have made the incredibly difficult decision to retire from full-time permanent employment and as a result, I will formally retire from NHS Orkney at the end of June next year.

“It has been a privilege to work twice for NHS Orkney, firstly as director of finance and for the past couple of years as chief executive. My decision to retire is based entirely on personal and family reasons.” ​

Share this:

Tweet

