NHS calls out ‘harrowing’ abuse

Michael Dickson the interim Chief Executive for NHS Orkney. pic orkney photographic

NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive, Michael Dickson, has condemned the abuse that health service staff have had to face.

NHS Orkney has taken steps to shine a spotlight on the “harrowing” problem and stamp out the issue, posting a statement on social media.

Mr Dickson said: “Some of the accounts which have been relayed are truly harrowing: yelling, demanding, swearing. None of this is ok, regardless of the situation, and we wouldn’t tolerate our staff acting in this way.”

For the full story, see this week’s edition of The Orcadian, available now