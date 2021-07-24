NHS calls out ‘harrowing’ abuse

July 24, 2021 at 4:30 pm

NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive, Michael Dickson, has condemned the abuse that health service staff have had to face.

NHS Orkney has taken steps to shine a spotlight on the “harrowing” problem and stamp out the issue, posting a statement on social media.

Mr Dickson said: “Some of the accounts which have been relayed are truly harrowing: yelling, demanding, swearing. None of this is ok, regardless of the situation, and we wouldn’t tolerate our staff acting in this way.”

