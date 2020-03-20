virus

NHS and Tesco workers to benefit from special shopping hour

March 20, 2020 at 8:56 pm

From Sunday, NHS workers and Tesco workers will have a special hour to do their shopping at Tesco as a mark of gratitude for their dedication to helping the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers can come to the Kirkwall store from 9am and do their shopping before the checkouts open at 10am.

The special hour will run every Sunday for the foreseeable future.

A form of ID is required whether it a colleague badge, club card, office pass or NHS staff card.

The grocery giant has already dedicated a similar hour to the elderly and most vulnerable every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Other measures introduced by Tesco are:

• To ensure stores are clean, re-stocked and allow workers to rest, all stores will close at 10pm or earlier.

• To reduce the risk of infection for customers and colleagues, distancing measures at the checkout will be introduced, and, to make it swifter, invite customers who can, to pay by card.

• To help free up slots for the more vulnerable, such as our elderly customers and those who are self-isolating, customers are encouraged to shop online or choose Click+Collect for their grocery home shopping, to prioritise shopping in-store where possible.

