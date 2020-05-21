NHS 24 highlights Mental Health Awareness Week

May 21, 2020 at 6:46 pm

NHS 24 is taking time during Mental Health Awareness Week to remind those who might need some support of their Breathing Space service, and the importance of being kind to yourself.

Breathing Space is a free, confidential phone and web based service for people in Scotland experiencing low mood, depression or anxiety. The service offers a friendly ear while also providing professional support to those who might need it.

Tony McLaren, national co-ordinator of Breathing Space, said: “We all need support from time to time, and it’s really important to remind ourselves that it’s ok to ask someone for help.

Sometimes we can feel a bit stuck — you might think that others appear to be coping well, so why do I feel I am struggling? It’s worth remembering if you aren’t comfortable speaking to friends or family, you can ask for help on the phone as well. Our advisors will give you time to open up, should you be experiencing distress in your life.’

“Please don’t feel you have to wait until things are very bad to get in touch. Our service is there to provide space to think about why you might be feeling anxious or low. At this time it’s important to look after our mental health, and remind ourselves that kindness matters.”

Breathing Space is available on 0800 83 85 87 or on www.breathingspace.scot, Monday-Thursday 6pm to 2am and from Friday 6pm-Monday 6am.

