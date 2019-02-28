New Vice Lord-Lieutenant named

February 28, 2019 at 12:58 pm

Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of Elaine Grieve as Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Orkney with immediate effect.

Ms Grieve takes over from Keith Johnson, who retired recently having reached the statutory retirement age. She is the first woman to fill this post since the Orkney Lieutenancy was established in 1715.

The 61-year-old, is a Masters graduate of Glasgow University, a former head teacher and an honorary sheriff, and was previously an assistant chief executive of Orkney Islands Council.

The new Vice Lord-Lieutenant will assist the Lord-Lieutenant, Bill Spence, during the last year of his Lieutenancy duties. Living in Firth, she has Rousay, Longhope and Kirkwall family connections, having attended Kirkwall Grammar School before teacher training in Aberdeen.

Ms Grieve has wide interests in music, the arts and the voluntary sector. She is presently involved with the Orkney Folk Festival, the Pier Arts Centre Trust, Orkney Housing Association and Voluntary Action Orkney — where she is vice chairwoman.

“It’s an honour to have been considered for this role,” said the new Vice Lord-Lieutenant.

“I have family connections with the Orkney Lieutenancy and it’s such a great privilege to have been appointed Vice Lord-Lieutenant. I very much look forward to supporting the Lord-Lieutenant in his duties.”

